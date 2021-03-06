Direkter Vergleich
Supercup - Finale
Stadion
Signal Iduna Park
Zuschauer
25.000
Schiedsrichter
Sascha Stegemann
- Begegnungen
- 128
- Siege Borussia Dortmund
- 32
- Siege Bayern München
- 62
- Unentschieden
- 34
- Torverhältnis
- 158 : 246
Letzte Spiele
06.03.2021
18:30
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
4
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
07.11.2020
18:30
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
2
FCB
Bayern
Bayern München
3
30.09.2020
20:30
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
3
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
26.05.2020
18:30
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
0
FCB
Bayern
Bayern München
1
09.11.2019
18:30
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
4
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
Höchste Siege
27.11.1971
15:30
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
11
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
1
31.03.2018
18:30
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
6
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
06.04.2019
18:30
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
5
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
13.04.2008
17:00
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
5
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
19.02.2005
15:30
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
5
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0