Direkter Vergleich | Borussia Dortmund gegen Bayern München | Live und Ergebnisse

Supercup - Übersicht

Direkter Vergleich

Supercup - Finale

20:30
Live
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0:1
Bayern München
Bayern
0:1
Stadion
Signal Iduna Park
Zuschauer
25.000
Schiedsrichter
Sascha Stegemann

Direkter Vergleich

Begegnungen
128
Siege Borussia Dortmund
32
Siege Bayern München
62
Unentschieden
34
Torverhältnis
158 : 246

Letzte Spiele

06.03.2021
18:30
Bayern München
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
4
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
4:2
07.11.2020
18:30
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
2
Bayern München
FCB
Bayern
Bayern München
3
2:3
30.09.2020
20:30
Bayern München
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
3
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
3:2
26.05.2020
18:30
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
0
Bayern München
FCB
Bayern
Bayern München
1
0:1
09.11.2019
18:30
Bayern München
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
4
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
4:0

Höchste Siege

27.11.1971
15:30
Bayern München
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
11
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
1
11:1
31.03.2018
18:30
Bayern München
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
6
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
6:0
06.04.2019
18:30
Bayern München
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
5
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
5:0
13.04.2008
17:00
Bayern München
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
5
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
5:0
19.02.2005
15:30
Bayern München
Bayern München
Bayern
FCB
5
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
0
5:0