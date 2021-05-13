Direkter Vergleich
Bundesliga - 11. Spieltag
Stadion
Red Bull Arena
Schiedsrichter
Felix Zwayer
- Begegnungen
- 11
- Siege RB Leipzig
- 2
- Siege Borussia Dortmund
- 7
- Unentschieden
- 2
- Torverhältnis
- 13 : 24
Letzte Spiele
13.05.2021
20:45
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
4
Beendet
08.05.2021
15:30
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
3
RBL
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
2
Beendet
09.01.2021
18:30
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
3
Beendet
20.06.2020
15:30
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
Beendet
17.12.2019
20:30
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
3
RBL
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
3
Beendet
Höchste Siege
13.05.2021
20:45
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
4
Beendet
26.08.2018
18:00
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
4
RBL
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
1
Beendet
09.01.2021
18:30
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
3
Beendet
20.06.2020
15:30
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
Beendet
08.05.2021
15:30
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
3
RBL
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
2
Beendet