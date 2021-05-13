Sportschau.de Startseite
Direkter Vergleich | RB Leipzig gegen Borussia Dortmund | Live und Ergebnisse

Bundesliga - Übersicht

Aktualisieren

Direkter Vergleich

Bundesliga - 11. Spieltag

18:30
Live
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
0:0
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
Stadion
Red Bull Arena
Schiedsrichter
Felix Zwayer

Direkter Vergleich

Begegnungen
11
Siege RB Leipzig
2
Siege Borussia Dortmund
7
Unentschieden
2
Torverhältnis
13 : 24

Letzte Spiele

13.05.2021
20:45
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
4
Beendet
1:4
08.05.2021
15:30
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
3
RB Leipzig
RBL
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
2
Beendet
3:2
09.01.2021
18:30
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
3
Beendet
1:3
20.06.2020
15:30
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
2
Beendet
0:2
17.12.2019
20:30
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund
BVB
3
RB Leipzig
RBL
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
3
Beendet
3:3

